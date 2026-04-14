Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore sentenced to 18 months probation

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore received 18 months’ probation and a $1,000 fine for an incident with a staff member after the school fired him for an inappropriate relationship with her.

Moore, 40, pleaded no contest last month to trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device in exchange for dropping more serious charges, and he faced a sentence of up to six months in jail for the two misdemeanors.

“I don’t believe, when I look at the entirety of this situation, that incarceration should be appropriate,” District Court Judge Cedric Simpson said during Tuesday’s sentencing in Washtenaw County Court, via Dan Wetzel of ESPN. “I warn you Mr. Moore, should there be a violation, all bets are off. I don’t like sending people to jail, but I don’t have a problem doing it.”

The Wolverines fired Moore on Dec. 10 after two seasons. He was accused of confronting staff member Paige Shiver in her apartment later that day, blaming her for his firing and threatening to kill himself with butter knives.

Shiver, who was not in court Tuesday, released a statement, saying the sentence “does not reflect the harm done to me.”

“He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged, and came at me with knives,” Shiver said, via Wetzel. “I was threatened, and I feared for my life.”

Moore is prohibited from using drugs or alcohol, possessing firearms or having contact with Shiver. He was also ordered to continue counseling.