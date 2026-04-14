 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travishunter_260414.jpg
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
nbc_pft_davemcginnis_260414.jpg
Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
nbc_pft_simmsdtranks_260414.jpg
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travishunter_260414.jpg
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
nbc_pft_davemcginnis_260414.jpg
Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
nbc_pft_simmsdtranks_260414.jpg
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore sentenced to 18 months probation

  
Published April 14, 2026 04:57 PM

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore received 18 months’ probation and a $1,000 fine for an incident with a staff member after the school fired him for an inappropriate relationship with her.

Moore, 40, pleaded no contest last month to trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device in exchange for dropping more serious charges, and he faced a sentence of up to six months in jail for the two misdemeanors.

“I don’t believe, when I look at the entirety of this situation, that incarceration should be appropriate,” District Court Judge Cedric Simpson said during Tuesday’s sentencing in Washtenaw County Court, via Dan Wetzel of ESPN. “I warn you Mr. Moore, should there be a violation, all bets are off. I don’t like sending people to jail, but I don’t have a problem doing it.”

The Wolverines fired Moore on Dec. 10 after two seasons. He was accused of confronting staff member Paige Shiver in her apartment later that day, blaming her for his firing and threatening to kill himself with butter knives.

Shiver, who was not in court Tuesday, released a statement, saying the sentence “does not reflect the harm done to me.”

“He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged, and came at me with knives,” Shiver said, via Wetzel. “I was threatened, and I feared for my life.”

Moore is prohibited from using drugs or alcohol, possessing firearms or having contact with Shiver. He was also ordered to continue counseling.