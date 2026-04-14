Giants have had “good conversations” with Dexter Lawrence’s reps

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence wants out. The Giants want to keep him.

The sides are talking, General Manager Joe Schoen said in opening his pre-draft news conference.

“We’ve had good conversations with his representatives throughout the last five or six days,” Schoen said, via video from SNY

Giants. “Coach [John Harbaugh], [senior vice president of football ops] Dawn [Aponte], myself, we’ve all been in communication, trying to find some resolution.

“I’ll echo what coach said last week: We’d like Dexter to be here. At some point, we’ll come to a resolution here, whatever that may be. We’ll see. But conversations have been really good. They’ve been productive, and again we’ll see what happens down the road. I’m not going to say anymore about it after that, but that’s the update, and that’s really all there is.”

At the same time, Schoen said he will listen to trade offers.

“I’m always going to pick up the phone if a team calls,” Schoen said. “Maybe not to the [extent] that coach said last week that everybody is tradeable. That is my job as General Manager if teams call. It’s a case-by-case basis and what the compensation may be. That’s my job to take into consideration what that looks like, what the compensation looks like, who the player is, how that affects the roster and then try to make the best decision off of that.”

Lawrence is not participating in the offseason program after two offseasons of failing to come to an agreement on a raise for him. He has two years remaining on his deal, scheduled to make $20 million in 2026.

Schoen said the sides do not have a deadline for a resolution.

“I’m not going to get into it if there’s a deadline or not,” Schoen said. “He’s under contract for two more years. We’re not going to put any deadlines on anything. Again, right now productive conversations and we’ll see where it goes.”

Lawrence, 28, has made three Pro Bowls and has totaled 30.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception in his career since the Giants made him the 17th overall pick in 2019.