Tied with Archie Manning at three, Tyler Shough goes for Saints rookie QB win record

Shough happens.

Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who got his first career start in Week 9, has a 3-3 record with three games to play. With a win over the Jets in the home finale on Sunday (the Saints are on the road against the Titans and Falcons to end the season), he’ll set the franchise record for wins by a rookie quarterback.

The current mark, shared with Shough, was set by Archie Manning in 1971. That year, Manning went 3-5-2 in 10 starts for the Saints.

Shough’s wins have come against the NFC South’s leaders, sweeping the Panthers and beating the Buccaneers in Week 14.

For the season, Shough has completed 144 of 216 passes for 1,484 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also has 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

He has played well enough to allow the Saints to give him a full offseason as QB1, without investing a high draft pick in another quarterback. It’s unclear where his ceiling will be, but he’s earned a chance to find it.