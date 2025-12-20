Tony Jefferson draws fines for illegal hit, middle fingers

Chargers safety Tony Jefferson, who caught the game winning interception in Week 14 against the Eagles, has caught a pair of fines for infractions from Week 15 in Kansas City.

The league has penalized Jefferson $7,111 for the hit on a defenseless receiver that prompted his ejection from the game. He was fined another $7,111 for a double-barreled holiday greeting to the folks at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jefferson later apologized for the middle fingers, but not for the hit.

“I was caught up in the moment,” Jefferson said. “I’m classier than that.”

Jefferson and the Chargers return to action on Sunday, against the Cowboys in Dallas. Owner Jerry Jones has proven he’s not classier than that.

Oh wait, his Week 5 middle finger was accidental.