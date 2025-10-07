Report: NFL to fine Jerry Jones $250K for flashing middle finger at fans in Week 5

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that flipping the bird to fans during the team’s Week 5 road win over the Jets was “inadvertent on my part,” but the NFL is reportedly still taking disciplinary action against him.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jones will be fined $250,000 for making the gesture with his middle finger. Per the report, Jones can appeal the penalty.

Jones said on Tuesday that it was an “unfortunate” moment and that there was not due to any antagonism with Jets fans. Jones said that “the intention was thumbs up and pointing at our fans because everyone was jumping up and down excited.”

Late Titans owner Bud Adams was also fined $250,000 for flashing both middle fingers at Bills fans during a 2009 game.

