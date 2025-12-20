 Skip navigation
Jets still have not intercepted a pass in 2025

  
Published December 20, 2025 02:22 PM

Yes, the Jets haven’t picked off a pass in any of 14 regular-season games in 2025. Via NBC Sports research, it’s the longest single-season streak since turnovers became an official statistic in 1933. It’s also tied for the longest streak of all time, with the 2024-25 49ers.

The Jets’ quarterbacks have thrown 11 interceptions this year.

It’s one of the tangible reasons why the Jets are currently 3-11. And it’s one of the tangible reasons why defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was fired earlier this week.

The Jets close out the season with games against the Saints, Patriots, and Bills. If the Jets finish 3-14, it’ll be their worst season since the schedule expanded to 17 games, and their most losses since going 2-14 in 2020.

Already eliminated from playoff contention, the Jets have the longest current absence from the postseason as to any major American professional sports league. The Jets last qualified for the playoffs in 2010.