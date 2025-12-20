Cowboys activate Trevon Diggs, put DaRon Bland on injured reserve

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will return to the field on Sunday against the Chargers.

Diggs, who has been on injured reserve since Week Seven, has been activated.

It’s still not clear exactly what has been going on with Diggs, who was on injured reserve with a knee injury but then was also dealing with a concussion from what was called an “incident at home.” But he’s now ready to play.

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, however, will not play again this season. He’s going on injured reserve with a foot injury.