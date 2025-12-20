 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Cowboys activate Trevon Diggs, put DaRon Bland on injured reserve

  
Published December 20, 2025 02:36 PM

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will return to the field on Sunday against the Chargers.

Diggs, who has been on injured reserve since Week Seven, has been activated.

It’s still not clear exactly what has been going on with Diggs, who was on injured reserve with a knee injury but then was also dealing with a concussion from what was called an “incident at home.” But he’s now ready to play.

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, however, will not play again this season. He’s going on injured reserve with a foot injury.