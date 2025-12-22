 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Commanders estimate DTs Eddie Goldman, Daron Payne as non-participants

  
Published December 22, 2025 05:52 PM

The Commanders estimated eight players as non-participants in Monday’s walk-through.

Defensive tackles Eddie Goldman (concussion), Daron Payne (back) and Javon Kinlaw (rest) were among those sitting out.

Linebacker Nick Bellore (concussion), wide receiver Jaylin Lane (ankle), quarterback Marcus Mariota (right hand/quad), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (oblique) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee/rest) were the other Commanders to miss the session.

Tunsil, who missed Saturday’s game, could finish the season on injured reserve.

Brandon Coleman, who replaced Tunsil against the Eagles, was a full participant with a shin injury.

Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who will not play again this season because of a left elbow injury, was limited.

The Commanders will start Josh Johnson against the Cowboys on Christmas Day. Jeff Driskel, who signed Monday, will backup Johnson.