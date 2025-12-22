Commanders estimate DTs Eddie Goldman, Daron Payne as non-participants

The Commanders estimated eight players as non-participants in Monday’s walk-through.

Defensive tackles Eddie Goldman (concussion), Daron Payne (back) and Javon Kinlaw (rest) were among those sitting out.

Linebacker Nick Bellore (concussion), wide receiver Jaylin Lane (ankle), quarterback Marcus Mariota (right hand/quad), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (oblique) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee/rest) were the other Commanders to miss the session.

Tunsil, who missed Saturday’s game, could finish the season on injured reserve.

Brandon Coleman, who replaced Tunsil against the Eagles, was a full participant with a shin injury.

Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who will not play again this season because of a left elbow injury, was limited.

The Commanders will start Josh Johnson against the Cowboys on Christmas Day. Jeff Driskel, who signed Monday, will backup Johnson.