Matthew Stafford says he’s a Ram for “at least another year and hopefully some after that”

After exploring the possibility of playing elsewhere, Matthew Stafford has committed to the Rams for the 2025 season. But will he be back in 2026 and beyond?

Stafford said on Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast that he hopes he’ll stay with the Rams after this season, but he didn’t say he definitely will be.

“I’m going to be here at least another year, and hopefully some after that,” Stafford said.

This is the second consecutive offseason that Stafford has flirted with the possibility of leaving the Rams.

“We worked something out last year at the 11th hour to figure it out right before training camp with the understanding that we’re going to re-address this if I want to play again next year,” Stafford said.

Stafford called it “a little nerve wracking there for a little bit,” not knowing if he would stay with the Rams. Next offseason could have involve another nerve-wracking decision.