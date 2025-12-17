Saquon Barkley appears on injury report as DNP with a stinger

During the second half of Sunday’s win over the Raiders, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts seemed to suffer a leg injury when he was twisted awkwardly during a tackle. He doesn’t appear on the first injury report for Week 16, in advance of Saturday’s game against the Commanders.

The Eagles held a walk-through, not a full practice. The report for Tuesday is an estimate as to the participation, or lack thereof, if the team had conducted a normal practice.

Another key offensive player showed up on the report, with an injury that would have kept him from practice. Running back Saquon Barkley has a stinger.

Also not practicing (if there would have been practice) were defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders), guard Landon Dickerson (calf), tackle Fred Johnson (ankle), tackle Lane Johnson (foot), and tight end Cameron Latu (stinger).

Running back Tank Bigsby (illness) was limited. Fully participating were linebacker Zack Baun (hand), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (knee), and tackle Cameron Williams (shoulder).

The 9-5 Eagles are one win (or a Cowboys loss) away from clinching the NFC East.