Patrick Mahomes has “ballpark” recovery timeline of nine months, will be back in K.C. on Friday

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to Texas to have his knee surgery on Monday, but he’s due back in Kansas City at the end of the week.

The team’s vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder told reporters on Wednesday that Mahomes had surgery to repair his torn ACL a day after suffering the injury because he also injured the LCL and “we wanted to reattach the evulsion injury there.” Burkholder said that doctors are confident that both injuries have been fully repaired.

“He had no artery damage, no nerve damage, no joint surface damage, no meniscal damage,” Burkholder said, via McKenzie Nelson of KSHB. “He’s already started rehab down in Dallas, he was there first thing Tuesday morning and he’ll do that through tomorrow and then he’ll be back here Friday.”

Burkholder said that the “ballpark” recovery timeline for Mahomes is nine months, but added that it could move a month or two in either direction as the rehab process unfolds. There are sure to be plenty of updates on how that is unfolding and whether a Week 1 return is realistic come the new year.