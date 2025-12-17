Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley, Roquan Smith out of practice Wednesday

It’s another Wednesday without quarterback Lamar Jackson on the practice field for the Ravens.

Jackson has been taking the first practice day off in recent weeks before returning for the rest of the week and he has not missed any games. Ankle, toe and knee injuries have been given as reasons, but last Wednesday was just a rest day and the team’s injury report will bring word about this Wednesday’s absence.

Reporters at the open portion of practice said left tackle Ronnie Stanley and linebacker Roquan Smith were also out of practice. Stanley limped off in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals, but head coach John Harbaugh indicated that the team did not think it was a major injury.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie were non-participants as well. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was practicing after missing last Sunday with an ankle injuey and linebacker Jay Higgins (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve.

