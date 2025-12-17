 Skip navigation
NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Ohio University fires coach Brian Smith over “serious professional misconduct”

  
Published December 17, 2025 01:55 PM

Another Wednesday, another FBS head coach abruptly fired.

Ohio University has severed ties with Brian Smith. Via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, the school announced that Smith breached his contract by “engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University.”

No details were provided regarding the alleged misconduct.

Smith went 8-4 in 2025, his first full regular season on the job. Smith, 45, was promoted from offensive coordinator in December 2024, when former coach Tim Albin left to become the head coach at Charlotte.

Defensive coordinator John Hauser, who became the interim coach when Smith was placed on leave earlier this month, will coach the Bobcats at the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl against UNLV on December 23.

The lack of specifics will surely spark a feeding frenzy by reporters who will want to get to the truth. Speculation will naturally run wild until the vacuum is filled.