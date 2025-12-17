Tyreek Hill reacts to the news of Tua Tagovailoa’s benching, with a GIF

On Wednesday morning, the news broke that the Dolphins are benching quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill responded, with a GIF.

In it, a man flashes the peace sign and disappears. (Hill’s trademark mid-play celebration, which often gets him fined when he does is to flash the peace sign to the defenders who are chasing him.)

It’s not clear whether Hill is referring to himself or to Tua. Hill has a $36 million compensation package for 2026, with none of it guaranteed. Even without the serious knee injury he suffered in Week 4, Hill wouldn’t have been back in Miami under that cash and cap burden ($51.898 million) — without a major reduction to his pay.

It’s possible Hill’s message is that he won’t be agreeing to a revised contact. It’s also possible Hill is acknowledging that Tua is the disappearing man in the GIF.

When Hill was traded to the Dolphins, he spent plenty of time talking up Tua, calling him the most accurate passer in the NFL. Hill’s assessment has since softened; earlier this year, Hill omitted Tua from the list of Hill’s top five NFL quarterbacks. They’re not exactly joined at the hip.

Regardless, significant changes are coming to South Beach. It’s likely that neither Hill or Tua will be on the team in 2026. If/when Hill is healthy, it’s not clear where he’ll land.

And here’s the real question: If Hill has the chance to join forces with Tua in a new NFL town, will he?