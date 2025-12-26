Thursday Night Football: Bo Nix leads Broncos to 20-13 win over Chiefs

When the Chiefs tied the game on Harrison Butker’s 47-yard field goal with 8:03 remaining, the Broncos had the Chiefs right where they wanted them.

Denver improved its record in one-score games to 11-2 this season as Bo Nix engineered his seventh game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos held off the feisty Chiefs 20-13 on Thursday Night Football.

Denver improved to 13-3, while Kansas City fell to 6-10.

Denver had a fourth-and-2 at the Kansas City 9 at the 2-minute warning when Chris Jones jumped offsides. It was Kansas City’s first penalty of the night but was costly. Instead of settling for a field goal, the Broncos forced the Chiefs to use two timeouts before scoring a touchdown on Nix’s 1-yard touchdown pass to running back RJ Harvey with 1:45 remaining.

The Chiefs had only 95 yards when they got the ball back at their own 35 with 1:45 left. With Patrick Mahomes watching from a suite, third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun led them 44 yards to the Denver 21 before running out of steam. His fourth-down pass was too high for Hollywood Brown in the end zone with 14 seconds left.

The Broncos outgained the Chiefs 303 to 139, with Nix going 26-of-38 for 182 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Courtland Sutton caught four passes for 40 yards, and Harvey had 14 carries for 43 yards and five catches for 33 yards and the game-winning score.

Oladokun was 13-of-22 for 66 yards and a touchdown, a 1-yard throw to Brashard Smith. Travis Kelce, in what might be his final home game, caught five passes for 36 yards. Kareem Hunt had seven carries for 38 yards.