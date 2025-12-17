Carson Palmer wins California state championship in first year coaching his former high-school

This year, Carson Palmer went back to school. And it went well.

In his first year as the head coach of his former high school, Santa Margarita Catholic High School, Palmer led the team to a state championship with a 47-13 blowout of De La Salle.

Palmer’s coaching staff includes former Bengald receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

As a student at Santa Margarita, Palmer won consecutive state championships. He also won the Heisman Trophy, was the first overall pick in the draft, and spent 15 seasons in the NFL with the Bengals, Raiders, and Cardinals.

Palmers is currently 17th on the career regular-season passing yardage list, with 46,247 yards.