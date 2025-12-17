 Skip navigation
Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love declares for NFL draft

  
Published December 16, 2025 09:19 PM

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love declared for the 2026 NFL draft on Tuesday.

He announced his decision on social media.

“Those who know me best know I’m very direct,” Love wrote, “so I am going to get straight to the point and share that I have made the decision to declare for the NFL draft. I know I am prepared for this moment, because of the amazing people I have in my life and I want to thank them now.”

Love was a Heisman finalist, finishing third behind Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. Love won the Doak Walker Award, given to the top running back in college football.

He scored 21 all-purpose touchdowns, passing Jerome Bettis (1991) for the most in a season in Notre Dame history. The junior also ended the regular season fourth nationally with 1,372 rushing yards and third with 18 rushing touchdowns, while averaging 6.89 yards per carry.