2025 NFL Draft superlatives
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers

UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
John Spytek on Kolton Miller: We’re not going to discuss contracts publicly

  
Published April 18, 2025 02:22 PM

Earlier this week, it was reported that Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is not attending the early portion of the team’s voluntary offseason program as he seeks a new contract.

Las Vegas G.M. John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll were asked about Miller in their joint press conference, but offered no comment.

“I’m just going to give you our answer and it’s going to be this going forward — we’re not going to discuss contracts publicly,” Spytek said. “And this is certainly a voluntary part of the offseason program, so, you know, guys are free to come and go as they please.”

Miller, 30, is entering the last year of his contract with the Raiders. He’s currently set to make $12.26 million in base salary with a $15.68 million cap number in 2025.

The No. 15 pick of the 2018 draft, Miller has spent his entire career with the Raiders. He started all 17 games last season for the first time since 2021, playing 96 percent of Las Vegas’ offensive snaps.