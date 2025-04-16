Report: Kolton Miller not at Raiders voluntary work, wants a new contract

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is reportedly in the market for a new contract.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Miller is not taking part in the team’s offseason work as he looks for that new deal. The work is voluntary right now, so Miller is not eligible to be fined for staying away from the team. Their only mandatory work of the offseason program is a minicamp running from June 10-12.

Miller is in the final year of his current deal. He’s set to make a salary of over $12.25 million and has a $50,000 workout bonus.

Miller joined the Raiders as a 2018 first-round pick and he’s started 107 of the 109 games he’s played for the team.

