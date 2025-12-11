The Eagles’ “positivity rabbit” makes a quick exit

It’s prognosis negative for the positivity rabbit.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the inflatable rabbit that was installed last week to bring good vibes to the Eagles’ locker room has been removed.

As locker-room gimmicks go, it clearly fell on the wrong side of the “goofy as hell” line. And, more importantly, it didn’t work. The Eagles lost to the Chargers in the first (and only) game played with the rabbit in the house.

We’ll see whether the Eagles try something else to turn around a three-game losing streak, beyond the old-fashioned strategy of scoring more points than the other team.

The good news is that, you know, no one nearly chopped his own leg off with the rabbit.