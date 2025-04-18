 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
nbc_pft_steelersfansaaronrodgers_250418.jpg
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
nbc_pft_rodgersretirement_250418.jpg
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
nbc_pft_steelersfansaaronrodgers_250418.jpg
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
nbc_pft_rodgersretirement_250418.jpg
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers

April 18, 2025 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley draw their conclusions from Aaron Rodgers’ appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and question why the QB hasn’t made it clear he wants to play.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_steelersfansaaronrodgers_250418.jpg
09:06
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
nbc_pft_rodgersretirement_250418.jpg
07:06
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers
nbc_pft_rodgersmoney_250418.jpg
05:55
Rodgers clarifies ‘it ain’t about the money’
nbc_pft_rodgers_250417.jpg
10:26
Rodgers remains undecided on future
nbc_roto_jeantydraft_250417.jpg
01:38
Jaguars ‘best value bet’ to draft Jeanty
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250417.jpg
01:51
How many SEC, Big 12 players will be Rd. 1 picks?
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2632_250417.jpg
08:50
GM mock draft: Hampton could make a fantasy splash
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2125_250417.jpg
04:52
GM mock draft: Can Higgins be Packers’ WR1?
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft1620_250417.jpg
05:43
GM mock draft: Egbuka heads to Broncos
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft5_250417.jpg
12:14
GM mock draft: Ward, Hunter lead the top five
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft610_250417.jpg
06:48
GM mock draft: Raiders get ‘star’ in Jeanty
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft1115_250417.jpg
07:23
GM mock draft: Cowboys land top TE Warren
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250417.jpg
01:41
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
nbc_pft_commanders_250417.jpg
02:12
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
nbc_pft_ol_scale_250417.jpg
09:48
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL
nbc_pft_ravens_250417.jpg
04:31
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Baltimore Ravens
nbc_pft_steelrs_250417.jpg
03:41
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Pittsburgh Steelers
nbc_pft_bengals_250417.jpg
03:24
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Cincinnati Bengals
nbc_pft_browns_250417.jpg
02:50
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Cleveland Browns
nbc_pft_joeschoen_250417.jpg
10:21
Schoen doesn’t feel it’s mandatory to draft a QB
hunter2.jpg
04:47
Most likely team to trade up to No. 3 for Hunter
nbc_pft_flacco_250417.jpg
12:17
Flacco has ‘no expectations’ for who Browns start
nbc_pft_travishunter_250417.jpg
08:37
Simms: Hunter is ‘made for the modern-day NFL’
nbc_pft_qbr1quality_250417.jpg
11:57
Quality of other positions may minimize Rd. 1 QBs
nbc_csu_orlandobrown2025draftclass_250416.jpg
12:43
Simmons has ‘most upside’ of any OT in draft class
nbc_csu_orlandobrown2018combine_250416.jpg
06:10
Brown reflects on 2018 combine: ‘I am who I am’
nbc_csu_firstoldrafted_250416.jpg
01:28
Why Membou has value to be first OL drafted
nbc_csu_jihaadcampbell_250416.jpg
04:38
Alabama LB Campbell has ‘elite’ first step
nbc_csu_willcampbell_250416.jpg
09:20
Why Campbell is a ‘no doubt’ starting guard
nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
01:54
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanajoeldahmen_250417.jpg
03:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
02:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_250417.jpg
10:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship
nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
07:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
nbc_golf_rbcheritage_250417.jpg
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
oly_ssm_chasinggold_stolzmini.jpg
02:04
Inside Stolz’s magical home Milwaukee World Cup
oly_bs_chasinggold_bobsledfeature.jpg
04:18
USA bobsled’s secret weapon: a Dutch engineer
scheffler_site.jpg
02:32
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
nbc_golf_wyndhaclark_250417.jpg
02:09
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
nbc_roto_travishunter_250417.jpg
01:32
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns
nbc_smx_smxinsiderbreakerintv_250417.jpg
03:08
Bron Breakker details first Supercross experience
nbc_roto_henderson_250417.jpg
01:36
Broncos could be perfect fit for OSU’s Henderson
30_boards_mpx.jpg
17:12
SX at Metlife Stadium: 450 title, Davies’ rise
sexton_philly_win.jpg
04:07
Webb, Sexton head-to-head a ‘pick em’ in Round 14
nbc_golf_billyhorschelautograph_250417.jpg
55
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
nbc_golf_justinthomasv2_250417.jpg
05:28
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61
nbc_roto_aranda_250417.jpg
01:34
Rays’ Aranda should be rostered in all leagues
nbc_roto_queropromo_250417.jpg
01:43
Chicago White Sox look to the future with Quero
nbc_roto_norbyactivation_250417.jpg
01:16
Norby worth a look with power and speed upside
nbc_rtf_nico_250417v2.jpg
08:24
Why the Iamaleava saga with TENN is unsurprising
Nico_Iamaleava_father.jpg
05:24
Parents not ‘objective’ enough to be agents
nbc_rtf_ncaa_250417.jpg
06:10
NCAA rule change to disincentive faking injuries
beau_atkinson.jpg
04:31
Unpacking developments in spring transfer window
nbc_nas_rockinghambest_250417.jpg
05:39
NASCAR’s best moments from Rockingham Speedway
whitesoxlose.jpg
01:36
White Sox could be best bet for fewest MLB wins
nbc_rtf_corso_250417.jpg
02:41
Corso to retire from ‘College GameDay’ in August
nbc_pl_top20countdownno5can_250417.jpg
01:21
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 5 Can, Liverpool
nbc_dls_miamiplayin_250417.jpg
05:52
Are Heat ‘capable’ of making run in NBA playoffs?
nbc_bte_mavsgrizzlies_250417.jpg
01:41
Backing Grizzlies through ‘gritted teeth’ vs. Mavs
nbc_bte_heathawks_250417.jpg
01:52
Hawks wrongfully favored against Heat in play-in