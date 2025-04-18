Deion Sanders defends decision to retire Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter numbers

The Colorado Buffaloes have decided to immediately retire the numbers of quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter (12). It hasn’t been as readily accepted as the program may have expected.

The Associated Press recently took a look at the unexpected controversy.

For instance, Colorado Hall of Fame linebacker Chad Brown voiced his opposition to the decision on social media: “If the players from the National Champ team have not received such an honor, by default, this action dismisses, diminishes & for a new generation of CU fans erases their greatness. I would never minimize the impact of #2 or #12, they are amazing players. But this timing is poor.”

Former Colorado offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus said this, also on social media: “The vitriol from former players regarding CU retiring #2 is loud. I think most (including myself) believe he deserves the honor... eventually... Soo many all time greats that deserve the honor and have waited their turn. Why so fast? Zero waiting period? Feels like the first blunder of the Coach Prime era that has upset alumni.”

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father, acknowledged that he has never before witnessed pushback to a jersey-retirement decision.

“This is the first time I ever seen it sore,” Deion said. “I don’t know if you know it, but I think every jersey I darn near played in is retired. So I’m pretty familiar with this. It’s never been sore.”

Said Deion regarding the decision to retire the number worn by his son, who amassed a record of 13-12 in two seasons with Colorado: “We’re talking about Shedeur. We ain’t talking about nobody else. If his last name wasn’t Sanders, we wouldn’t have this discussion.” (Deion possibly doesn’t realize how accurate that is, but not in the way he intended.)

Athletic director Rick George also defended the move. “Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are both great Buffs and exceptional talents who have been tremendous representatives of our program and of our university and led our team back to national prominence,” George said. “Recognizing the accomplishments of a Heisman Trophy winner and record-setting quarterback who ushered in this new era of CU football now does not detract from accomplishments of the past. Rather, it adds to the rich legacy of CU football that has been passed down over the years by everyone who has worn a CU uniform.”

George has to say it, because he basically works for Deion at this point. And that’s fine. They’re saying what they have to say to deal with a decision that didn’t go the way they expected.

It’s too late to abandon ship. Unless Shedeur and Hunter would choose to decline the honor. That’s the only way out of a mess that will otherwise require Colorado to overcompensate by retiring more numbers, quickly.