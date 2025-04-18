 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Spytek on possibly drafting Ashton Jeanty: The idea is to add elite players at any position

  
Published April 18, 2025 04:49 PM

The Raiders are the betting favorite to draft Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall choice. He makes too much sense for a team that has a new quarterback in Geno Smith.

As General Manager John Spytek was being asked a question about Jeanty on Friday, head coach Pete Carroll leaned in and whispered, “Be careful.”

“I’m going to be careful about talking about any specific player,” Spytek said. “But, more broadly to the running back question, I mean, we just saw Saquon Barkley just change the Eagles in one year. Now they had a great team around him, and it was adding an elite player. I think when you sit where we sit, the idea is to add elite players at any position. I don’t try to devalue any certain position.

“There’s times in games where there’s nobody you’d rather have than the best kicker in the league, too, right, in that moment. There’s certain ways to build a team, and I don’t know where we got to a place where we feel like running backs aren’t valued. I come from the University of Michigan to my core, and those guys were certainly really valued there, and it’s hard for me to get away from that.”

No running backs were taken in the first round in 2024, but Bijan Robinson went No. 8 in 2023 followed by Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12.

The Raiders last drafted a quarterback in the first round in 2019, selecting Josh Jacobs with the 24th overall pick. After losing Jacobs to the Packers in free agency a year ago, the Raiders finished last in rushing.

Jeanty gained 2,601 yards and scored 29 touchdowns last season in becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist.