Aaron Rodgers: DK Metcalf is “a big reason” I signed with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers believes that the 2025 season will be his final one in the NFL and he said the chance to close out his career playing for a cornerstone NFL franchise helped draw him to the Steelers this offseason.

It wasn’t the only thing that attracted him to Pittsburgh, however. During this week’s visit to The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that wide receiver DK Metcalf’s presence was also a draw when it came time to decide about his plans for the year.

“DK is a lead by example guy,” Rodgers said. “He’s a big reason I’m in Pittsburgh as well. Conversations that we had and just the kind of person that he is. At the start of the year, I didn’t really know DK at all. He’s like, ‘I work out at 6 a.m. every day.’ I’m like, okay, this guy has discipline, this guy has a drive. I said, ‘How about 8 o’clock because I’m gonna have to drive from Malibu to UCLA?’ He said, ‘Yeah, that’s fine.’ He’s not just a specimen, but he’s a really solid human being. He’s a solid, solid dude, and he leads by example. The way he practices — I think that’s one of the most encouraging things is the room goes how the top dog goes.”

Metcalf is also new to Pittsburgh and the connection between the two players will play a big part in determining how well Rodgers’s last hurrah unfolds this fall.