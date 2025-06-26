Buccaneers extend contracts of GM Jason Licht, head coach Todd Bowles

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles have some added job security.

The Bucs announced today that both Licht and Bowls have signed multi-year contract extensions.

“Jason and Todd’s excellent leadership and vision have been critical to our organizational success, and the winning culture they have established has us well positioned into the future,” Bucs owner Joel Glazer said in a statement. “Jason has evolved into one of the top talent evaluators and general managers in the NFL, while Todd has led us to three consecutive division titles and is one of the league’s leading defensive minds. Under their guidance, we will continue building towards another championship.”

Tampa Bay hired Licht as GM in 2014, and while there were some early struggles, the Bucs won a Super Bowl with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians, and have stayed in contention with quarterback Baker Mayfield and Bowles. Arians originally hired Bowles as defensive coordinator and then stepped down in 2022, when Bowles was promoted to head coach.

The Bucs have made the playoffs five years in a row and won their division four times in a row, both firsts in franchise history. The Bucs are the only NFC team to make the playoffs each of the last five years.