Report: Bengals, Hamilton County have deal in place to extend Paycor Stadium lease

  
Published June 26, 2025 10:14 AM

The Bengals are staying put at Paycor Stadium.

Via Jason Williams of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the team and Hamilton County have a deal in place to keep the club playing at Paycor Stadium until at least the mid-2030s. Williams adds the county commissioners are expected to unanimously vote for it on Thursday morning.

The Bengals had until June 30 to extend their current lease at the facility. Otherwise, their lease would have expired after the 2025 season.

Paycor Stadium opened as Paul Brown Stadium in 2000, replacing Riverfront Stadium as the Bengals’ home field.

It’s been a significant week for Ohio stadium news, as the state legislature also voted to pass a budget that will enable the Browns to build a domed stadium adjacent to the Cleveland airport using public funds.