Cal G.M. Ron Rivera on questions of his power: “I’m driving the car”

Once upon a time, former Cal running back Marshawn Lynch celebrated a win by literally driving a cart. Current Cal G.M. Ron Rivera says he’s currently doing so, figuratively.

Some Golden Bears boosters have revolted because they believe Rivera has no real juice. The former Panthers and Commanders coach says he possesses plenty.

“People are wondering if I have the power to make decisions,” Rivera told Mike Silver of TheAthletic.com. “Yes, I do. I’m driving the car. Chancellor [Rich] Lyons, [athletic director) Jim Knowlton and [coach] Justin Wilcox are in the car with me. We’re all charting a course. But I’m driving.”

The concerns emerged due to comparisons between Rivera and Stanford G.M. Andrew Luck. Luck directly supervises the Cardinal football coach. At Cal, the coach doesn’t report to Rivera. Rivera basically says that, regardless of organizational chart, he’s the one charting the course.

Another problem for Cal is that some players have charted a course elsewhere, via the transfer portal.

“We have a plan,” Rivera said regardless personnel losses. “We are fortifying key positions as we speak and we are excited about the team we are building.”

Some who fund the school’s NIL efforts would feel better about the building if the formal hierarchy included lines that point to Rivera. But if, at the end of the day, the rest of the key members of the program are deferring to the two-time NFL coach of the year, that should be good enough.

As long as they can get and keep players who are good enough.