Ron Rivera to interview with Bears on Sunday

  
Published January 11, 2025 03:44 PM

Ron Rivera won a Super Bowl while playing for the Bears and he will meet with the team about a possible return in a different capacity on Sunday.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Spots reports that Rivera will interview for the team’s head coaching job. Rivera also interviewed with the Jets last week.

Rivera was a 1984 second-round pick by the Bears and he spent his entire nine-year playing career with the team. That included a starting role on the 1985 Bears, who won the Super Bowl while fielding one of the best defenses of the era.

Rivera also had two stints as an assistant coach with the team, including a three-year run as their defensive coordinator that included the team’s only other trip to the Super Bowl. He went on to become the head coach in Carolina and Washington. He has a 102-103-2 regular season record and guided the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.