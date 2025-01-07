Bears to interview Mike Vrabel Wednesday, Saints want interview as well

Mike Vrabel’s dance card is filling up.

The former Titans head coach interviewed with the Jets last week and he’s set for another interview on Wednesday. Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports that he will be interviewing with the Bears.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Saints have also been in contact with Vrabel and are working on scheduling an interview. Vrabel’s history as a player for the Patriots has also led to him being linked with the head coaching vacancy in New England.

It’s not surprising that Vrabel’s success while with the Titans has led to interest from multiple clubs. That level of interest will make it somewhat surprising if the cycle ends without Vrabel back in a top job.