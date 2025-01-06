 Skip navigation
Jets want to interview Arthur Smith for head coaching vacancy

  
Published January 6, 2025 10:39 AM

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is on the Jets’ radar.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets have requested an interview with Smith for their head coaching vacancy. Smith joins Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as names that have been linked to the AFC East club on Monday.

One difference between Smith and the other two is that Smith has head coaching experience. He was the head coach of the Falcons from 2021-2023 and went 21-30 during his run in Atlanta.

Smith’s first season with the Steelers will continue with a wild card game in Baltimore this week. His work with quarterback Justin Fields and Russell Wilson earned some good marks early in the year, but Pittsburgh’s current four-game losing streak has dulled the shine on just about everyone involved with the team.