Raiders will interview Robert Saleh

  
Published January 9, 2025 12:07 PM

Former Jets coach Robert Saleh is now on the radar for two teams with head-coaching vacancies.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Raiders will interview Saleh.

Saleh has been working as a consultant with the Packers. As a result, the Raiders were required to submit an official request to the league for permission to interview him.

Saleh is set to interview with the Jaguars on Tuesday.

Other candidates on the Raiders’ early list include Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. They also are reportedly interested in North Carolina coach Bill Belichick.

If Saleh doesn’t land another head-coaching job, he likely will explore potential defensive coordinator positions, including a possible return to the 49ers in the role that vaulted him to the Jets job.