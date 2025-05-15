Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard: Seeing Aidan Hutchinson in drills let me know he’s back

There are no full-fledged practice sessions during the offseason, but the Lions have done enough on-field work to convince defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard of one important fact.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been taking part in the team’s offseason program after last season’s broken leg and Sheppard said that he’s seen enough from the 2022 first-round pick to feel “elated” about how Hutchinson’s recovery has played out.

“I went over there in individual and I said, ‘Look, you know how I know you’re back?’ He’s like, ‘How?’” Sheppard said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I said, ‘Because you’re touching that ground when you run that hoop.’ And that’s this little thing he does like he’s some supernatural cat, which he is. But I’m like, ‘That’s how I know you’re back, Big Dog.’”

Hutchinson had 28.5 sacks in his first 39 NFL games, which makes it easy to understand why Sheppard would be thrilled by signs that he has returned to his pre-injury form.