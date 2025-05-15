 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

vikingsvideo.jpg
MIN recruits tattoo help in schedule release video
chargersschedulerelease.jpg
Reacting to Chargers’ 2025 schedule release video
snfschedule.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

vikingsvideo.jpg
MIN recruits tattoo help in schedule release video
chargersschedulerelease.jpg
Reacting to Chargers’ 2025 schedule release video
snfschedule.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard: Seeing Aidan Hutchinson in drills let me know he’s back

  
Published May 15, 2025 04:44 PM

There are no full-fledged practice sessions during the offseason, but the Lions have done enough on-field work to convince defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard of one important fact.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been taking part in the team’s offseason program after last season’s broken leg and Sheppard said that he’s seen enough from the 2022 first-round pick to feel “elated” about how Hutchinson’s recovery has played out.

“I went over there in individual and I said, ‘Look, you know how I know you’re back?’ He’s like, ‘How?’” Sheppard said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I said, ‘Because you’re touching that ground when you run that hoop.’ And that’s this little thing he does like he’s some supernatural cat, which he is. But I’m like, ‘That’s how I know you’re back, Big Dog.’”

Hutchinson had 28.5 sacks in his first 39 NFL games, which makes it easy to understand why Sheppard would be thrilled by signs that he has returned to his pre-injury form.