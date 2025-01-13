Titans plan to have second interviews with Mike Borgonzi, John Spytek, Ian Cunningham

The Titans held 10 interviews with candidates for their General Manager job and they are now whittling that list down as they move into a second round of conversations.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they want to have second meetings with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi, Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek, and Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham.

Per the report, there will be several other names added to that list.

Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Browns assistant G.M./ vice president of football operations Catherine Hickman and Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan were the others to interview with the team.

UPDATE 4:54 p.m. ET: According to multiple reports, Dodds and Gray are also expected to have second interviews with Tennessee.