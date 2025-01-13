 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill's comments "with a grain of salt"
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year's resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Titans plan to have second interviews with Mike Borgonzi, John Spytek, Ian Cunningham

  
Published January 13, 2025 04:51 PM

The Titans held 10 interviews with candidates for their General Manager job and they are now whittling that list down as they move into a second round of conversations.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they want to have second meetings with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi, Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek, and Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham.

Per the report, there will be several other names added to that list.

Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Browns assistant G.M./ vice president of football operations Catherine Hickman and Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan were the others to interview with the team.

UPDATE 4:54 p.m. ET: According to multiple reports, Dodds and Gray are also expected to have second interviews with Tennessee.