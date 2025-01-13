Bears announce interview with interim head coach Thomas Brown

The Bears announced another interview with a candidate for their head coaching job on Monday, but it seems likely that they will be looking in a different direction when it comes time to make a hire.

Interim head coach Thomas Brown completed his interview with the team. Brown was the offensive coordinator in Chicago and he was given the interim job when Matt Eberflus was fired during the regular season.

The Bears went 1-4 after the change and Brown’s name has surfaced as a candidate for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator job in recent days. He previously worked for the Panthers and Rams.

The Bears have now interviewed nine candidates and that number may grow. They were rebuffed by the Cowboys when they tried to interview Mike McCarthy last week, but he’s now free to talk to other teams.