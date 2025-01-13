 Skip navigation
Mike McCarthy will not return as Cowboys head coach

  
Published January 13, 2025 12:09 PM

Add the Cowboys to the list of teams in the market for a new head coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Mike McCarthy will not return for a sixth season in Dallas. McCarthy’s contract is up on Tuesday and he had been talking with the team about a new deal, but one did not come together.

Per the report, the length of the contract was the obstacle to coming to an agreement and that was something PFT flagged as a potential sticking point when the two sides got to the negotiating table.

McCarthy was 49-35 during his time with the Cowboys. He had three straight 12-win seasons from 2021-2023, but only won one playoff game over that span and the Cowboys slumped to 7-10 amid a number of injuries during the 2024 season.

The Cowboys had blocked McCarthy from interviewing with the Bears about their coaching vacancy, but McCarthy will now be free to meet with them or any other team interested in giving him his third chance to run the show in the NFL.