DeForest Buckner: Great conversations with DC Lou Anarumo about defensive mindset

Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings about the team’s defense at the end of the 2024 season.

Buckner said that “everybody needs to check their egos at the door” because the unit played as a “bunch of individuals” rather than a cohesive group. Buckner didn’t call for a change to the coaching staff, but the Colts made one by firing Gus Bradley and hiring Lou Anarumo as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

On Wednesday, Buckner said there’s “been good stuff” to learn as Anarumo installs the defense and that the off-field work on fixing his previous complaints has been a step in the right direction.

“We had some great conversations just about the mindset and how we are going to move forward as a defense and wanting to be one of the top defenses in the league,’’ Buckner said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59.

The Colts’ quarterback competition has dominated conversation around the team this offseason, but revisiting Buckner’s January comments is a reminder that any positives on offense will be worth a lot less if the defense can’t turn the page from last year.