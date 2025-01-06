 Skip navigation
DeForest Buckner: Everyone needs to check their ego, we played as a bunch of individuals

  
Published January 6, 2025 11:58 AM

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said on Monday that he’s happy with the team’s decision to stick with head coach Shane Steichen, but he does think there needs to be other changes heading into next season.

During a session with reporters at the team’s facility, Buckner said he thought that individual egos were a major problem with the team’s defense and that they got in the way of functioning as a team.

“Everybody needs to check their ego at the door,” Buckner said, via WISH. “We all have them. Especially as a man in that locker room, we all have egos. But great teams, those guys, they sacrifice that ego and check it at the door. . . . At times I felt like there was just a bunch of individuals out there playing football. It didn’t look like a unit out there at times and it showed.”

Steichen did not say whether defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will be back for next season and a change at that spot could lead to more sweeping changes to the makeup of a unit that wasn’t good enough in 2024.