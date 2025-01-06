Jim Irsay: I believe in Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen

If you were expecting Colts owner Jim Irsay to make changes after Indianapolis’ disappointing 8-9 finish to the season, that will not be happening.

Irsay announced with a lengthy open letter to fans on Sunday night that both General Manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen will be back for next season.

“I’ve been evaluating our entire operation, and I believe in Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen and our collective ability to make the improvements needed to take us to the next level in 2025,” Irsay wrote in the key passage in the letter — its second-to-last paragraph.

“I know fans who want an immediate change in leadership will be disappointed. That means we all have a lot to prove, so we’ll get back to work and keep doing what we can to earn your support and make you proud to be a Colts fan.”

Irsay also noted his disappointment in not winning the AFC South or earning a postseason appearance and said, “I know you share my impatience and frustration.”

Reporters on the scene noted there were, “Fire Ballard” chants ringing out at Lucas Oil Stadium during the eventual overtime victory over the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Ballard has been the Colts’ G.M. since 2017. In that time, the club has recorded a 62-69-1 record and reached the postseason twice. The club won one playoff game in 2018 and hasn’t been back to the postseason since 2020.

Steichen is 17-17 in two seasons as Colts head coach.