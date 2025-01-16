Cowboys request to interview Kellen Moore for head coach

The Cowboys have made an expected move in their coaching search.

According to a report from NFL Media, Dallas has put in a request to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore, 36, has spent most of his time in the NFL with the Cowboys. After serving as a backup quarterback for the club from 2015-2017, he immediately made the transition to QBs coach in 2018. His rise continued the next season, as he was promoted to offensive coordinator and served in the role under head coaches Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy through 2022.

In 2023 he went to Southern California to be the Chargers’ offensive coordinator. After that coaching staff was dismissed, he went back to the NFC East to become Philadelphia’s OC.

The Eagles ended 2024 No. 8 in total yards and No. 7 in points. With Saquon Barkley leading the way, the team also finished No. 2 in rushing yards while having a league-low in passing attempts.

Moore has had three top-10 finishes in total yards as an OC, with No. 1 finishes in 2019 and 2021. The 2021 Cowboys were also No. 1 in points scored.

While there are other candidates for Dallas head coach, team owner Jerry Jones’ history in selecting coaches suggests Moore should be one of the favorites to land the job.