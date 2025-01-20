Bears finalizing deal to hire Ben Johnson as their head coach

The Bears have found their next head coach.

According to multiple reports, they are finalizing a deal with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to take over the reins of the team. Johnson interviewed with the team remotely during Detroit’s playoff bye week and he became eligible to move on to a new job after the Lions’ loss to the Commanders on Saturday night.

Johnson has been a hot head coaching candidate for the last couple of years, but he passed on opportunities to leave the Lions. It seems the opportunity to work with quarterback Caleb Williams while remaining in the familiar confines of the NFC North was enough of a lure to get him to move on.

Reports last week indicated that the Raiders were also pursuing Johnson for their head coaching vacancy, but Vegas will now have to move in a different direction as they look for Antonio Pierce’s successor.