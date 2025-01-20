 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears finalizing deal to hire Ben Johnson as their head coach

  
Published January 20, 2025 03:40 PM

The Bears have found their next head coach.

According to multiple reports, they are finalizing a deal with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to take over the reins of the team. Johnson interviewed with the team remotely during Detroit’s playoff bye week and he became eligible to move on to a new job after the Lions’ loss to the Commanders on Saturday night.

Johnson has been a hot head coaching candidate for the last couple of years, but he passed on opportunities to leave the Lions. It seems the opportunity to work with quarterback Caleb Williams while remaining in the familiar confines of the NFC North was enough of a lure to get him to move on.

Reports last week indicated that the Raiders were also pursuing Johnson for their head coaching vacancy, but Vegas will now have to move in a different direction as they look for Antonio Pierce’s successor.