A 2026 comeback is “extremely unlikely” for Derek Carr

Derek Carr has retired from the NFL at age 34. Given that other quarterbacks have retired at older ages, an obvious question arises. Will he return in 2026?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s “extremely unlikely” that Carr will return. He’s already making other professional plans.

While Carr eventually will land on the Saints’ reserve/retired list, an unretirement in 2026 would likely trigger an immediate release of his rights, given that his 2025 salary of $30 million would immediately hit the cap. At most, the Saints would finagle a late-round pick from a team interested in signing him.

It doesn’t matter if Carr is truly done. Given that the shelf life for quarterbacks has extended deep into the 30s and, for some, beyond their 40th birthdays, Carr could still play, if/when his shoulder is healed.

Regardless, it’s “extremely unlikely” for now. While things could change after Carr is away from football for a year or longer, for now he’s done.