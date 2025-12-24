Malik Willis expects to be ready to go against the Ravens

The Packers have both of their quarterbacks on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against the Ravens and one of them feels confident he’ll be able to play this weekend.

Malik Willis replaced Jordan Love in Chicago last Saturday after Love suffered a concussion and he came out of the game with a right shoulder injury. Both quarterbacks were listed as limited in Tuesday’s walkthrough practice and Love remains in the protocol, so he may not be cleared in time to face Baltimore.

On Tuesday, Willis said that he finished out the game because “the adrenaline’s pumping” and the Packers didn’t have anyone else available. He also said he expects that he’ll be able to power through again if necessary.

“I try to take it one day at a time, but I would assume that I’m going to be ready,” Willis said, via Steve Megaree of the Associated Press.

Willis was 9-of-11 for 121 yards and a touchdown while running 10 times for 44 yards, but the Packers couldn’t hold a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 22-16 overtime loss. Green Bay remains in position to clinch a playoff spot if they can beat the 7-8 Ravens at home on Saturday night.