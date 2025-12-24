Giants-Raiders loser takes the lead for the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft

The NFL couldn’t have known when scheduling the Giants and Raiders to face each other in Week 17 that it was setting up a very big game between two very bad teams. But that’s exactly what happened, at least if your idea of a big game is one that could determine the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

The Giants and Raiders are currently both 2-13, tied for the worst record in the NFL. The loser will drop to 2-14 and have the inside track for the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Neither team would actually be assured of the first overall pick with a loss on Sunday, as there’s still a chance that the team that loses on Sunday could win its season finale the following week, move back up into a tie for the worst record in the NFL, and then lose the tiebreaker. The tiebreaker is strength of schedule, with the team that faced the weaker schedule picking first. The Giants have a weaker schedule than the Raiders, but the 3-12 Browns have a weaker schedule than either of them and could still get the first overall pick if the Browns, Giants and Raiders all finish 3-14.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is currently the favorite to go first overall. He has a New Year’s Day game against Alabama in the College Football Playoff to prepare for, but we imagine he’ll be watching Giants-Raiders with interest.