 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills list Josh Allen as limited in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published December 24, 2025 02:28 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen expects to be able to play against the Eagles in Week 17 and he was able to get on the practice field on Wednesday.

Allen was listed as limited on the team’s practice report due to the foot injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Browns. It was a walkthrough practice, so the Bills estimated participation levels for a typical practice session.

Defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (knee), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring), and kicker Matt Prater (quad) were listed as out of practice.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (quad), defensive back Cam Lewis (hamstring), and linebacker Shaq Thompson (neck) joined Allen as limited participants. Safety Cole Bishop (ribs) and running back Ray Davis (knee) were full participants for Buffalo.