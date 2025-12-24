Bills list Josh Allen as limited in Wednesday’s practice

Bills quarterback Josh Allen expects to be able to play against the Eagles in Week 17 and he was able to get on the practice field on Wednesday.

Allen was listed as limited on the team’s practice report due to the foot injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Browns. It was a walkthrough practice, so the Bills estimated participation levels for a typical practice session.

Defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (knee), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring), and kicker Matt Prater (quad) were listed as out of practice.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (quad), defensive back Cam Lewis (hamstring), and linebacker Shaq Thompson (neck) joined Allen as limited participants. Safety Cole Bishop (ribs) and running back Ray Davis (knee) were full participants for Buffalo.