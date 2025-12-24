Cowboys put Tyler Guyton on IR, list Quinnen Williams as questionable for Thursday

The Cowboys will not have left tackle Tyler Guyton in the lineup for the final two games of the regular season.

Guyton was placed on injured reserve Wednesday due to the ankle injury that has kept him out of their last four games. Tyler Smith is expected to play left tackle for the rest of the season.

The Cowboys also ruled linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (concussion), cornerback Josh Butler (knee), running back Phil Mafah (shoulder), and defensive end Payton Turner (ribs) out for Thursday’s game against the Commanders.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (neck), guard Tyler Booker (ankle), cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring), and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (knee) are all listed as questionable for Thursday.

The Cowboys filled Guyton’s roster spot by signing defensive back Corey Ballentine from the practice squad to the active roster. They also elevated linebacker Justin Barron from the practice squad for the Christmas game.