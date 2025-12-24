Back injury keeps Lamar Jackson out of Wednesday’s practice

In three days, the Ravens will put their playoff hopes on the line, with a prime-time visit to Lambeau Field. They may not have quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, who suffered a back contusion on Sunday night against the Patriots, hasn’t practiced on Tuesday or Wednesday. If he’s unable to play, Snoop Huntley will get the start.

A loss would eliminate the Ravens from postseason contention. And it would potentially spark significant changes in Baltimore.

Earlier this week, coach John Harbaugh was asked about his job security, after 18 years with the team. Until his situation is clarified for 2026, it will be a hot spot for a possible coaching change once the regular season ends — whether the decision is voluntary, involuntary, or mutual.

Separately, a strange vibe continues to linger between Jackson and the Ravens. It’s a natural byproduct of Jackson not having an agent, especially after the difficult negotiations that culminated in a five-year deal after he asked to be traded (and while he was available to any team under the non-exclusive franchise tag), his more recent desire for a new deal following the latest shifts in the market, and the disclosure of unusual details regarding the team’s difficulty in communicating with Jackson, via the 61-page ruling in the collusion case filed after he didn’t get a fully-guaranteed contract.

Most recently, Jackson’s back injury was initially described as a “bruise.” Intentional or not, Jackson may not have appreciated the implication that it’s an injury that shouldn’t keep him from playing.

On Tuesday, Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun suggested that it’s time for the Ravens to explore the possibility of trading Jackson. Jackson has two years left on his contract; based on his 2027 cap number, the franchise tag for 2028 would cost the Ravens $89 million in cash and cap space. If they don’t trade him in the next two years, he’ll be able to walk away in free agency.

Some think Jackson would like to play in Miami. With $99 million in cap charges to be absorbed in 2026 and 2027, as a result of the ill-advised Tua Tagovailoa contract, it will be virtually impossible for the Dolphins to make that move. Preston also pointed to the Raiders as a possible destination for Jackson.

Regardless, the current situation in Baltimore is feeling less and less sustainable, in more ways that one. If could result in a new coach, a new starting quarterback, or both.