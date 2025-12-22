John Harbaugh on future with Ravens: I’m focused on doing the best job I can today

The Ravens are on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention after Sunday night’s loss to the Patriots and head coach John Harbaugh fielded questions about his job security at his Monday press conference.

Harbaugh is in his 18th season with the Ravens and he’s only had two losing seasons in that span, but this will be the third unless the team wins out and they have set a franchise record with six losses at home this year. Josh Dubow of the Associated Press also notes that Sunday night’s loss was the eighth time in the last four seasons that the Ravens have blown a double-digit lead in the second half of a game.

On Monday, Harbaugh was asked if he has any fears of losing his job as a result of his team’s disappointing performance. Harbaugh said that he’s concerned with doing the job not trying “to keep the job.”

“My focus has been for the last 18 years here and the last 41 years in coaching is to try to do the best job I can today and fight as hard as I can so the guys have the best chance to be successful today,” Harbaugh said. “Anything after today, I’m not thinking about because it’s not given for us to think about. We don’t have control over that, except for the job we do today. And if we do a good enough job today, then the opportunity to do that job or a different job will be there tomorrow. And that’s what you hope for.”

Harbaugh, who signed a contract extension in the offseason, said he has received support from team owner Steve Bisciotti while adding that Bisciotti has “been challenging in a great kind of way because of his desire to win. There haven’t been enough victories in Baltimore this season, but it remains to be seen if that will be enough for the team to chart a new course in 2026.