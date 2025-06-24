Lamar Jackson cited broken mic on his phone during negotiations with Ravens

The landmark, 61-page ruling finding that the NFL encouraged teams to collude (but inexplicably concluding the teams ignored the encouragement) contains plenty of stuff we didn’t already know — and that they didn’t want us to know.

Specifically, the document includes details regarding the negotiations that finally culminated in quarterback Lamar Jackson signing a five-year contract with the Ravens in 2023.

During the hearing on the collusion case, Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta testified that his difficulties in negotiating directly with Jackson, who has no agent, were exacerbated by (as Jackson explained it to DeCosta) technical difficulties.

“Mr. Jackson said that the microphone on his phone was not working, making communications with Mr. DeCosta difficult,” the ruling explains at page 30.

Whether that was true or a simply an avoidance technique is open for interpretation. Regardless, it’s a tangible example of the practical impediments to getting a deal done between Jackson and the Ravens. And we never would have known about it, if the NFL and NFL Players Association had been allowed to continue to conceal the ruling.

The document also explains that Jackson wanted a fully-guaranteed contract. Before the 2022 season, Jackson texted DeCosta: “I’m going to continue to request a FULLY GUARANTEED contract I understand you all DON’T and that’s fine.”

After the 2022 season, with Jackson’s five-year rookie contract completed, he again sought a fully-guaranteed contract. The Ravens offered two different three-year deals that the team “considered” to be fully guaranteed. Jackson declined both offers and requested a trade.

DeCosta asked for a list of teams to which Jackson would accept a trade. Jackson never provided a list.

Only a couple of teams expressed interest in Jackson before the non-exclusive franchise tag was applied by the Ravens. After application, no team reached out directly to Jackson.

The two sides were at impasse. Jackson wanted out. No one was contacting him. The Ravens believed he wouldn’t take a deal that wasn’t fully guaranteed.

So how did it get resolved? Here it is, from page 32 of the document: “Mr. DeCosta was preparing for the 2023 draft in April 2023 under the assumption that Mr. Jackson would no longer be playing for the Ravens, but on the eve of the draft, sent Mr. Jackson a new offer. . . . Much to Mr. DeCosta’s surprise, Mr. Jackson quickly accepted it.”

On the surface, this is two-year-old news. However, the two sides will soon be negotiating again (and may already be). Which means that Lamar may once again press for a fully-guaranteed contract, especially since he was the league MVP in 2023 and could/should have been the MVP in 2024.

However it plays out, here’s hoping he has used some of the money from his latest contract to buy a better phone.