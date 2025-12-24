 Skip navigation
T.J. Watt is back at practice for the Steelers

  
Published December 24, 2025 02:35 PM

Christmas Eve brought some good news about Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt’s recovery from a collapsed lung.

Reporters at the open portion of Steelers practice shared photos and videos of Watt on the practice field. It’s the first time Watt has participated in practice since having a procedure to repair a collapsed lung.

Watt missed the last two games as a result of the injury. His status for this Sunday’s game against the Browns is unknown at this point, but his return to practice is a good sign that the Steelers will have Watt available if they win the AFC North and advance to the playoffs.

Edge rusher Nick Herbig is also taking part in Wednesday’s practice. Herbig did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Lions because of a hamstring injury.