Malik Willis: Familiarity with Jeff Hafley, Jon-Eric Sullivan led to picking Miami

Almost immediately after free agents could agree to contracts with new teams on Monday, quarterback Malik Willis agreed to sign with the Dolphins. Willis said it didn’t take long to decide, because of his relationship with new Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley and G.M. Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Willis spent the last two years in Green Bay, as did Hafley and Sullivan, and he said he completely buys into what they want to build in Miami.

“I’m super excited to be down there,” Willis told Pat McAfee. “Guys I know, Hafley and Sully, I’m real familiar with those guys, and excited to go to work and try to do something special. It’s a blessing.”

Willis said he learned the importance of stability in Green Bay, where he felt he was able to grow into his role as an effective backup quarterback over the last two years.

“It’s my first time being in a system for more than a year since I’ve been in the league,” Willis said. “It was great having that familiarity.”

Willis didn’t directly answer when asked whether he considered any other teams, but he made clear he believes he’s ready to lead the Dolphins.

“All you can do is be genuinely yourself and do what you can to put everything you have on the table,” Willis said.